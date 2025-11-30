Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 354) w/ BOW WOW

This week on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Gillie & Wallo sit down with a true hip-hop icon, Bow Wow. From a childhood superstar to a certified legend, Bow Wow breaks down his 30-year journey in the rap game, how he stayed relevant through every era, and what his relationship status REALLY looks like today.

Tap in for raw game, classic stories, and industry gems only someone who’s been famous their whole life can give. We also take an exclusive tour of the historic Southside Studios, home of So So Def and the legendary Jermaine Dupri, where timeless classics like Usher’s “Confessions” were created. Bow Wow also drops a major announcement… TWO new albums dropping next year. Stay tuned.