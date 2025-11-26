Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 881) “We The Hood”

The JBP kicks off its latest episode with a recap of Marc Lamont Hill’s Friendsgiving which included a spades game against Joe (); before each member discusses their plans this holiday season (). Shedeur Sanders is the first Browns QB since 1999 to win his first career start (), the room reacts to Juelz Santana’s comments about math vs. reading for the youth (), plus Joe makes a phone call to Maino (). Campbell’s Soup executive called its products food for ‘poor people’ (), the state of The Need to Know Podcast (), the Cash Money Reunion Tour (), and Marc gives shares the news of legends we lost in the past week (). Also, the cast reacts to the viral clip of a sidechick jumping into the casket at a funeral (), Mario gets groped during a concert (), Lil Uzi Vert leaves Atlantic Records (), the Do’s and Dont’s on Thanksgiving (), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: http://www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Mario – “Still In Love”

Ice | Don Trip – “Walk ‘Em Down”

Parks | De La Soul (feat. Black Thought) – “EN EFF”

Ish | Symba & Dr. Clips – “I AM”

Marc | Noname (feat. Devin Morrison) – “Hundred Acres”