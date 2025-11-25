Music Video: Lil Uzi Vert – Relevant

Lil Uzi Vert drops off a two pack with his song “Chanel Boy” and his new video “Relevant”. The two records kick off his run as an independent artist under Cor(e) / Roc Nation Distribution and taking full control of his next chapter. In the “Relevant” video, Uzi leans all the way into fashion-god status. The track, produced by SeeworldTurtle, is basically a lookbook in motion, with Uzi cycling through fits draped in Balenciaga, Chrome Hearts and Miu Miu. The “Chanel Boy” record is short, punchy, and designed for instant replay. The kind of record that lives in your head after two spins. Produced by Trillion, Rima and Trilla.

You can watch the “Relevant” and stream “Chanel Boy” below.