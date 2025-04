Fifteen years after the original, Wiz Khalifa gives fans the sequel to his celebrated mixtape, Kush & Orange Juice 2, his eighth studio album. Featuring 23 new tracks and guest appearances by Curren$y, Ty Dolla $ign, Chevy Woods, Don Toliver, Gunna, and more.

You can stream Kush & Orange Juice 2 in its entirety below.