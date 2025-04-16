Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 362) Coachella, White Rapper Mount Rushmore, Keri Hilson, & Traveling

Time Stamps:
0:00 – Intro
2:51 – Hospital food issues
5:00 – Nutrition in hospitals
8:03 – Fear of missing out
12:00 – Ordering Plan B
16:18 – T-Pain’s Coachella Moment
19:00 – Green Day Nostalgia
24:36 – Coachella Ex Encounters
28:00 – Financing Coachella Tickets
32:15 – Meg’s Best Performance
34:50 – Distrokid Music Distribution
36:40 – Poll on Swinging
42:37 – Mount Rushmore Discussion
44:40 – Forefathers of White Rap
52:11 – Trap Mount Rushmore
54:24 – Keri Hilson Regrets
58:59 – Artist Accountability
1:00:47 – Carrie Hilson’s Response
1:02:54 – Esther Dean’s Success
1:09:36 – Group Chat Dynamics
1:14:10 – Nelly Lawsuit Update
1:18:39 – Nelly’s Early Impact
1:22:01 – Voicemail: Solo Travel Plans
1:27:56 – Birthday Solo Trip
1:29:44 – Freezing Eggs Discussion
1:31:50 – Parenting Perspectives
1:37:03 – Late Night Adventures
1:39:15 – Baby Name Discussion
1:41:02 – Movie Recommendations
