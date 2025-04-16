Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 362) Coachella, White Rapper Mount Rushmore, Keri Hilson, & Traveling

Time Stamps:

0:00 – Intro

2:51 – Hospital food issues

5:00 – Nutrition in hospitals

8:03 – Fear of missing out

12:00 – Ordering Plan B

16:18 – T-Pain’s Coachella Moment

19:00 – Green Day Nostalgia

24:36 – Coachella Ex Encounters

28:00 – Financing Coachella Tickets

32:15 – Meg’s Best Performance

34:50 – Distrokid Music Distribution

36:40 – Poll on Swinging

42:37 – Mount Rushmore Discussion

44:40 – Forefathers of White Rap

52:11 – Trap Mount Rushmore

54:24 – Keri Hilson Regrets

58:59 – Artist Accountability

1:00:47 – Carrie Hilson’s Response

1:02:54 – Esther Dean’s Success

1:09:36 – Group Chat Dynamics

1:14:10 – Nelly Lawsuit Update

1:18:39 – Nelly’s Early Impact

1:22:01 – Voicemail: Solo Travel Plans

1:27:56 – Birthday Solo Trip

1:29:44 – Freezing Eggs Discussion

1:31:50 – Parenting Perspectives

1:37:03 – Late Night Adventures

1:39:15 – Baby Name Discussion

1:41:02 – Movie Recommendations

