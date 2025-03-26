Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 356) Morning Routine, Baby D Trivia, $$$4U Is A Classic

Time Stamps:
0:00 – Intro
1:17 – New Patreon episode
3:05 – Birthday episode
5:00 – Kidnap discussion
8:42 – Not girls discussion
12:00 – Birthday questions game
17:28 – Pandemic work struggles
21:15 – Dating red flags
26:19 – Club etiquette
28:12 – Music distribution tips
34:00 – Morning routine insights
36:34 – Bad luggage pet peeve
39:00 – Asking for money
44:03 – Luggage discussion
49:02 – Spending on women
52:53 – Dress and heels
56:12 – Ju Gu and Jaden
1:02:08 – Room discussions
1:03:40 – Celebrity relationships
1:05:12 – Money and pride
1:11:11 – TDE chat explosion
1:20:24 – Consistent album quality
1:22:12 – Vacation plans discussed
