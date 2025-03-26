Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 356) Morning Routine, Baby D Trivia, $$$4U Is A Classic

Time Stamps:

0:00 – Intro

1:17 – New Patreon episode

3:05 – Birthday episode

5:00 – Kidnap discussion

8:42 – Not girls discussion

12:00 – Birthday questions game

17:28 – Pandemic work struggles

21:15 – Dating red flags

26:19 – Club etiquette

28:12 – Music distribution tips

34:00 – Morning routine insights

36:34 – Bad luggage pet peeve

39:00 – Asking for money

44:03 – Luggage discussion

49:02 – Spending on women

52:53 – Dress and heels

56:12 – Ju Gu and Jaden

1:02:08 – Room discussions

1:03:40 – Celebrity relationships

1:05:12 – Money and pride

1:11:11 – TDE chat explosion

1:20:24 – Consistent album quality

1:22:12 – Vacation plans discussed

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!

/ newrorynmal