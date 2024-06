JasonMartin and DJ Quik call on Jay Worthy and Larry June for their latest single/video “Gurbs & Youngs”. Directed by New High Filmz. The visual follows the crew as they vibe in a lavish crib in LA as Jay, Larry, and Quik kick their cocky bars. “Gurbs & Youngs” is the fourth single off DJ Quik and JasonMartin’s upcoming project Chupacabra, which drops on June 14th.

Watch the “Gurbs & Youngs” video below.