Music Video: Kehlani – Next 2 U

Kehlani is feeling frisky in her new single, “Next 2 U”. Produced by Dixson, Kehlani sings the joys of her significant other’s presence and shows off of her elegant choreography while paying homage to Palestine.
Watch the “Next 2 U” video below.
