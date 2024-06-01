Music Video: Kehlani – Next 2 U

in

Kehlani is feeling frisky in her new single, “Next 2 U”. Produced by Dixson, Kehlani sings the joys of her significant other’s presence and shows off of her elegant choreography while paying homage to Palestine.

Watch the “Next 2 U” video below.

Spread the love

Related posts:

New Music: Kehlani – After Hours Music Video: Kehlani – After Hours

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *