Peter Gunz and Cory Gunz pull up to Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. Peter opens up about doing Love & Hip Hop when he was broke, the dirty feet moment, and what Busta told him before he signed on. He breaks down the Uptown Baby sample clearance, picking Columbia over Def Jam, the Cardi B reunion night, and the Aaron Hall story. He also admits he’s the one who leaked A Milli record with Cory on it. Cory tells the story of writing his verse for Lil Wayne’s first single after Wayne came home from Rikers. They also get into Funk Flex, payola in New York radio, and why Peter calls Lord Tariq and Cory his two favorite rappers.

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