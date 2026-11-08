Home New Music New Music: MC Eiht x Pete Rock – On Go New Music New Music: MC Eiht x Pete Rock – On Go November 8, 2026 The legendary MC Eiht links up with another legend in Pete Rock for his new single “On Go”. Off of his upcoming project The Story Of My Life. Spread the love Related posts: New Music: Westside Gunn Ft. Elzhi – The Steiners (Prod. By Pete Rock) Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 409) w/ MC Eiht & Norm Steele Music Video: Common & Pete Rock – Wise Up Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 412) w/ Common & Pete Rock Album Stream: Common & Pete Rock – The Auditorium, Vol. 1 Music Video: Common & Pete Rock – Dreamin’