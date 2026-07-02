Music Video: Chlöe & Timbaland – Priorities

July 2, 2026

Chlöe and Timbaland drop off another visual from their mixtape Resurrection. This one is for the track “Priorities.” Chlöe’s voice moves through glossy R&B tension while Timbaland leaves enough bounce in the production to keep the record from settling into a straight slow burn. “Priorities” gives the song a tighter spotlight. Chlöe does not have to push the record too hard; the chemistry with Timbaland already gives it a recognizable pulse, and the video adds another quick hit from a project that leans into polished, modern R&B without cutting away from her vocal presence.

Watch the “Priorities” video below.

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