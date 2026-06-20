Mixtape: Chlöe & Timbaland – Resurrection

Chlöe and Timbaland release Resurrection, a 13-song collaborative mixtape with no listed guest appearances. Across 13 tracks, Resurrection leans into chemistry rather than spectacle. Timbaland’s presence gives the project a sharp rhythmic backbone, but Chlöe does not disappear inside the producer’s signature. She uses the space to sharpen her tone, moving between seduction, frustration, confidence, and release without losing the focus of the record.

You can stream Resurrection in its entirety below. You can also watch the official video for “Talking Dirty”.