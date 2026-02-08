Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs w/ Max B & French Montana

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legendary, Max B and French Montana!

In this unforgettable Drink Champs episode, the “Wave God” Max B sits down with N.O.R.E. and special guest host Memphis Bleek for one of his most candid and powerful conversations yet. Fresh off the news of his long-awaited prison release, Max reflects on his life — from his early grind in Harlem and rise in the mixtape era that birthed “wavy” culture, to the mental and spiritual growth he developed while behind bars.

Max opens up about his influential role in hip-hop, the creative chemistry he shared with longtime friend French Montana, and the legacy of the C*ke Wave movement that helped shape modern rap. There are real talk moments about overcoming adversity, setting intentions for life after incarceration, and his plans to re-enter the music game with a renewed vision and major collaborations.

Throughout the conversation, Max balances introspection with legendary stories — acknowledging the impact of peers like French, the evolution of his sound, and his mindset as he prepares to turn the next chapter into one of triumph, creativity, and cultural influence.