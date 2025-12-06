New Music: TM88 ft. Future – Quadruple
Atlanta gets another victory lap as TM88 locks back in with Future on “Quadruple”. One of the standout cuts from the producer’s new album, F.I.L.A 25 (Forever I Love Atlanta).
You can stream “Quadruple” below.
