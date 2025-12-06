New Music: TM88 ft. Future – Quadruple

December 6, 2025

Atlanta gets another victory lap as TM88 locks back in with Future on “Quadruple”. One of the standout cuts from the producer’s new album, F.I.L.A 25 (Forever I Love Atlanta).

You can stream “Quadruple” below.

Spread the love

Related posts:

Music Video: Jacquees ft. Future – When You Bad Like That Music Video: Polo G ft. Future – No Time Wasted Music Video: Chloe ft. Future – Cheatback Music Video: The Weeknd ft Future – Double Fantasy Music Video: DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby, Future & Lil Uzi Vert – Supposed To Be Loved Music Video: Young Thug & Future – Money On Money
Tagged:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *