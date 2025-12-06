New Music: Ludacris – 44 Bars

New Music: TM88 ft. Future – Quadruple
Ludacris drops off anew track titled “44 Bars”. A 2½-minute track with no hook, no guests, just Luda snapping for 44 bars straight over a sleek new beat from Timbaland and Luca Starz.
You can stream “44 Bars” below.
