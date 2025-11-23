Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 353) w/ Wale

DMV legend Wale pulls up to Million Dollaz Worth of Game to break down his brand-new album “Everything Is a Lot.” One of the most consistent and respected artists in the game, Wale chops it up with Gillie & Wallo about his longevity, his come-up, and how the DMV shaped his sound, his grind, and his legacy.

From music to mindset, Wale drops a ton of game and plenty of laughs along the way. Things heat up when the conversation switches to sports — Jalen vs. Jayden, Eagles vs. Commanders, and Wale even claims his college football days got him ready for Gillie… who swears he would lock him down.