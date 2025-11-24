New Music: Jhené Aiko – Break

in

Jhené Aiko returns with her new single “Break”. This is her first solo release since Chilombo. She sings about being haunted by someone who’s no longer there, and the kind of grief that feels unreal even as it hurts

You can stream “Break” below.

