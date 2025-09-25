Music Video: Curren$y – Another Benz

Spitta just dropped a new project called, 9/15. He gives fans the visuals for his track “Another Benz”. The visual is handled by longtime collaborator CJ Wallis and arrives as the third video tied to 9/15.
Watch the “Another Benz” video below.
