Music Video: Curren$y – Another Benz

Spitta just dropped a new project called, 9/15. He gives fans the visuals for his track “Another Benz”.  The visual is handled by longtime collaborator CJ Wallis and arrives as the third video tied to 9/15.

Watch the “Another Benz” video below.

