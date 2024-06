With their new album Chupacabra set to drop on June 7th, JasonMartin and DJ Quik release the final offering, “Since I Was Lil” featuring Curren$y, Bun B, and Jay Worthy. The official video features them in their hometowns. Martin, Spitta , Bun, and Jay speak on their never-ending hustle.

Watch the “Since I Was Lil” video below.