Music Video: DJ Premier & Roc Marciano ft. Brady Watt – Glory Hole

DJ Premier and Roc Marciano connect with Brady Watt to premiere the official video for the record “Glory Hole”. Preemo lays the kicks and snares and lets Roc slide with his subtle menace, crisp pockets, no wasted motion. Brady Watt plays live bass through the groove, giving the record a cold-blooded glide that feels both classic and brand-new. Directed by deejaypoe and Erikson Corniel. Off of Premier & Roc Marci’s collab project The Coldest Profession.

Watch the “Glory Hole” video below.