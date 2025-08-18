Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 339) W/ SPIKE LEE & A$AP ROCKY

On this special episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Gillie & Wallo hit New York to chop it up with two ICONS, Spike Lee & A$AP Rocky. The duo is pushing their brand-new A24 film “Highest 2 Lowest” starring Denzel Washington, A$AP Rocky, Jeffrey Wright, and more.

We dive into their experience on set, how Spike co-signed Rocky as an actor, and the wild story of Denzel cooking Rocky in a rap battle on set. Gillie and Spike connect over their sports fandom, while Wallo and Rocky trade flowers for their impact on the culture. Filmmaking game & pure NYC energy.

