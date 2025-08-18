Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 466) W/ Memphis Bleek

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the one and only, Memphis Bleek!

In this episode we turning the energy all the way up, taking fans even deeper into the untold stories and legendary moments that built one of hip hop’s most iconic dynasties. Memphis Bleek joins us sharing stories from his ROC Solid podcast. This convo picks up right where Part 1 left off—raw, unfiltered, and heavy with history.

From late-night studio sessions to million-dollar deals, the crew dives into the grind, the glory, and the wild behind-the-scenes moments that shaped Roc-A-Fella Records. There’s laughter over tour stories, wisdom in business lessons, and plenty of drinks in true Drink Champs fashion. Old memories spark new debates, as friendships, rivalries, and game-changing collaborations all get revisited with honesty and humor.

Fans get a rare seat at the table as the conversation flows between music, loyalty, and legacy—showing how the Roc’s influence still resonates in today’s culture. With unfiltered banter, legendary guests, and that signature Drink Champs energy, Part 2 isn’t just a continuation—it’s a celebration of a movement that changed hip hop forever.