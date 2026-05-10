Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs Episode 500 w/ Jay Pharaoh

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legendary, Jay Pharaoh!

Comedy meets culture in this hilarious and unforgettable episode of Drink Champs as legendary comedian and impressionist Jay Pharoah pulls up! Known for his spot-on celebrity impressions and standout run on Saturday Night Live, Jay brings nonstop energy, jokes, and real talk to the table.

From behind-the-scenes stories about Hollywood and comedy to conversations about hip hop culture, fame, and navigating the entertainment industry, Jay keeps the room laughing while also opening up about his journey. The episode dives into his experiences impersonating icons like Jay-Z, Denzel Washington, Kevin Hart, and more, while also touching on the pressure of staying original in comedy and entertainment.

As the drinks keep flowing, the stories get even crazier, with Jay delivering classic impressions on the spot and turning the interview into a full-blown comedy session. Whether he’s talking about his career highs, industry politics, or personal growth, Jay Pharoah proves why he’s one of the most talented entertainers in the game.

This episode is packed with laughs, wild moments, and classic Drink Champs energy from start to finish.