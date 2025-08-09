Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 850) “When Dove Cries”

The JBP leads off the latest episode discussing their long day earlier in the week (7:20) before Ice and Parks share their thoughts on attending a recent Clipse show (17:05). BET has suspended both the Hip-Hop and Soul Train Awards indefinitely (29:10), Instagram’s new update (46:13), and Joe revisits will.i.am’s comments about Black Thought & JAY-Z (54:20). The room then learns some information about the dildo throwing on WNBA courts (1:02:58), Sha’Carri Richardson’s domestic violence arrest (1:13:10), a Stockton manager claims $50K misuse of funds for Wild ‘N Out show introduced by Vice Mayor Jason Lee (1:33:13), and Joe has a message for the dusty people in New York (1:40:25). Also, in new music JID drops ‘God Does Like Ugly’ (1:57:00) alongside new releases from Bryson Tiller, Gunna, Juicy J, and Roc Marciano (2:00:07), Part of the Show (2:28:00), and much more!

