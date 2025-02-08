Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 798) “The Rims to Match”

The JBP begins this episode debating whether Joe & Ish have a bromance (3:28) before taking a look at Melyssa Ford’s new movie on the way (12:35). The room then shows love to Murder Inc. founder Irv Gotti after he passed at age 54 (42:00), DJ Khaled’s album announcement doesn’t go as planned (52:14), and Kanye West has yet another online rant (1:35:55). Also, the crew reacts to 50 Cent’s post about Irv Gotti (2:06:09), Kendrick Lamar’s Apple Music interview (2:21:19), Super Bowl predictions (2:34:00), Lil Wayne sets release date for ‘Tha Carter VI’ and is featured on the ‘Tweaker’ remix (2:54:15), new music from Rema (3:07:38) and Cardi B (3:10:50), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | GIVĒON – “TWENTIES”

Ice | Larry June, 2 Chainz, & The Alchemist – “Colossal”

Parks | Ghostface Killah (Prod. by J Dilla) – “Whip You With a Strap”

Ish | Chase Shakur (feat. Smino) – “LUV IN DA 6”

Melyssa | Jean Deaux – “Speakerphone (Trust Issues)”