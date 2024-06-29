Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 737) “Zeus & Chill”

The Bionic Six returns with a new episode as they begin with a quick discussion on the Biden vs. Trump debate () before turning to Draya Michele suing Tyrod Taylor (). Joe talks recent moves made by the New York Knicks as well as Bronny James being drafted by the Lakers (), in new music Drake releases two records on Camila Cabello’s new album (), and Lucky Daye drops his project ‘Algorithm’ (). Also, *SPOILER ALERT* the room reacts to the ‘Dark Matter’ finale (), Live-streaming platform Caffeine announces they’ve shut down (), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Trey Budden – “Keep You Around”

Ice | RJmrLA & Siete7x – “Whole Head”

Parks | IAMGAWD & Clypto – “Name Up”

Ish | Nippa (feat. Larry June & SHOW N PROVE) – “Sugar”

Melyssa | The 80s, James Fauntleroy & No ID (feat. Snoh Aalegra) – “Blue”