Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 281) You Can’t Stop The Reign

Happy Friday! We start the episode off laughing at an absent Julian for getting in his industry bag at Kehlani’s album release party that he, Rory, & Demaris attended a few days ago (03:58). Rory & Demaris catch Mal up on what their club swag was like as a team, and then Rory comes to claim his throne as the biggest video vixen of the cast (11:44). Did you stay up until 12 last night to hear Shaquille O’Neal’s unreleased track featuring Jay Z and Nas? While we waited, we contemplated who was the best ball player turned rapper (17:24). Speaking of music, there’s a plethora of releases coming, and we discuss who we’re ‘checking for’ (ahh, I love a good callback) this weekend (24:13). Mal is gliding around the studio in joyful anticipation of the presidential debate, we briefly give our predictions on how America will be embarrassed (30:05). They give their opinions on Mase’s story about Big L that was told on his podcast with Cam (37:55), as well as Gunna’s confirmation that he is still signed to YSL (45:34). Victoria Monet’s deadbeat father got exposed on twitter for having another daughter he abandoned (59:05), so both Mal and Rory share a story to remind us all to be careful who we sleep with and to get to know our neighbors. Our first voicemail is from a man who found himself in a compromising position and wants the team to share in his humiliation (1:17:30), and the other is from a young man looking for how to turn his finance career into a music industry one (1:23:44).

