Music Video: 42 Dugg ft. Sexyy Red – N.P.O.

42 Dugg teams up with Sexyy Red in Miami to shot the official video for their collab “N.P.O.” Directed by Young Chang. 42 Dugg and Sexyy are surrounded by twerkers wearing no panties from the beach to the yacht.
Watch the “N.P.O.” video below.
