Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & Melyssa Ford (Episode 761) “Ekayno Lodge”

Fall season has arrived and the first topic on the board is Dr. Umar’s comments comparing the ‘freak offs’ of Diddy & Hugh Hefner (). From there, the room reacts to Kim Porter’s memoir going number one on Amazon & the author behind it (). Joe’s latest booking is to DJ and the event is his mother’s birthday party (). The JBP speaks to the resurfaced clips of Justin Bieber amid Diddy’s arrest (). ‘The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ on Netflix is under fire () & the crew discuss America’s obsession to romanticize criminals (). The crew remembers Tito Jackson & his legacy (RIP) (). Joe asks the crew if they ever cheated and if yes, how close they got to getting caught. (). Atlantic Music Group & Elliot Grainge announce new regime, which continues the conversation of the shift in the music industry (), Meek Mill offers $100K to hire an investigative team to clear his name of Diddy allegations (). Ish sparks a debate regarding parenting (), the crew dives into the new details stemming from Day 1 of Young Dolph’s trial (), and much more.

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Musiq Soulchild – “Onenight”

Ice | Meek Mill – “ROBBIE SON”

Parks | The Alchemist (feat. Conway the Machine) – “Diego Maradona”

Ish | Vanilla is Black & 6LACK – “Baby Boy”

Melyssa | Wale – “Welcome to the Stage (Tame Impala Freestyle)”

Emanny | Gabby Zike – “Wasted”