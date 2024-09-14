Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 759) “Farina Baby”

In the latest episode from the Bionic Six, Joe looks forward to his first vacation of the year (7:34) before the room pays its respects to the legend Frankie Beverly (15:07). Shannon Sharpe goes live on Instagram while engaging in sexual acts (38:00), a reaction & breakdown of Kendrick Lamar’s new record (1:11:17), and the internet has engaged in debates about whether K. Dot will perform ‘Not Like Us’ at the Super Bowl (1:44:00). Lil Wayne posts a video showing his disappointment in not getting the New Orleans halftime show (1:50:34), the JBP then discusses when they think Kendrick will drop his project and how many units he will move first week (2:10:17). Also, nearly everyone forgot about the 2024 MTV VMAs (2:36:20), a debate on whether Tyla is an industry plant (2:42:10), the presidential debate (3:05:30), Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffers another scary concussion (3:16:14), should a loan be returned with interest amongst friends (3:44:45), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Terrace Martin (feat. Arin Ray & Elena Pinderhughes) – “Solo”

Ice | Wale & T-Minus – “Mission Statement”

Parks | Smoke DZA (feat. Really Jaewon) – “Paid in Full (P.I.F)”

Ish | Leon Thomas (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) – “FAR”

