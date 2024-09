In this episode of Caresha Please, Rick Ross opens up about his empire, from owning multiple mansions, private jets, to his 200+ cars. He addresses the Drake beef (and the BBL), his dating life, and the infamous Canada fight video. Ross talks about his business ventures, including Checkers franchises and his new chicken brand. The conversation gets spicy as they discuss romance, intimacy, and Ross’s preferences. Make sure you don’t miss this!

