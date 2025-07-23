Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Queenzflip & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 845) “Atheist Mingle”

Joe’s New York Times article opens the latest episode of the JBP as the cast reacts to the reveal of Patreon revenue numbers (23:55) before turning to Shannon Sharpe’s settled lawsuit in which the victim says she is retiring from OnlyFans (31:48). Tyler, The Creator drops a new album ‘Don’t Tap The Glass’ (49:38) which leads into a conversation surrounding Rap artists with longevity and marketing (1:03:55), WNBA players are demanding more money (1:52:55), and Fat Joe performs at Sea World (2:20:03). Malcolm-Jamal Warner, known for his role as Theo Huxtable in The Cosby Show, passes away at 54 (2:22:14), the room debates what amount of money would make them happy (2:51:15), and much more.

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Sophie Marks – “Easy to Dream”

Ice | Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – “1995”

Parks | Khamari – “Head in a Jar”

Ish | Alex Isley, Jack Dine, & Masego – “Good & Plenty”

Marc | Raekwon (feat. Nas) – “The Omerta”