Wallo & Gillie head to Miami to chop it up with legendary producer Hitmaka.

We pull up to an exclusive studio session with MDWOG artist N3WYRKLA and get a sneak peek at some unreleased heat. Hitmaka opens up about his journey as Yung Berg to becoming one of the game’s top hitmakers. He also breaks down why radio hits still pay more than streams, his deep ties to Philly, and drops major jewels for up-and-coming creatives.