Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & QueenzFlip (Episode 810) “Where The Magic Happens”

Ish returns to his seat in the latest episode as the JBP kicks things off discussing his recent surgery (1:55) before diving into the drama between Jess Hilarious & The Breakfast Club (23:38). The room then debates if there is a wrong time professionally to get pregnant (1:07:06), in new music Leon Thomas’ ‘MUTT’ remix with Chris Brown (1:17:01), Kevin Gates new album (1:19:07), and Ice addresses Joe over his review of the MAX show ‘The Pitt’ (1:21:30). Also, QueenzFlip discusses the recent activity with arrests & RICO charges (1:34:52), mentalist Oz Pearlman joins the show (2:01:16), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | NTG & Bay Swag – “Whatever For You”

Ice | Kevin Gates (feat. Lingo) – “Therapy Sessions”

Parks | Marque Clae (feat. My Moma) – “Mama Told Me”

Ish | Alex Isley – “Hands”