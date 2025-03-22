Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 355) Sam Morril Stops By, Jess Hilarious vs Breakfast Club & Kanye

Time Stamps:
0:00 – Intro
1:00 – Single dad life
9:22 – Single dad frustrations
12:07 – Jess’s workplace emotions
15:02 – Tension between hosts
18:34 – Jess’s return discussed
20:12 – Coexistence emphasized
24:02 – IG live controversy
27:50 – Women in media
30:36 – Heroes vs. reality
37:43 – Kanye’s self-centeredness
44:01 – Humble yourself, Kanye
47:17 – Discussing RICO cases
50:00 – Watch what you say
52:10 – Active gang member risks
56:45 – Erykah Badu’s album
1:01:27 – Knicks playoff memories
1:05:29 – Comedy career reflections
1:10:33 – Experience in Joker
1:12:25 – Open mic challenges
1:13:58 – Talking to Walken
1:19:02 – Kanye’s influence
1:22:32 – Touring lifestyle
1:27:06 – March Madness specials
1:31:13 – Colin Quinn’s New York story
1:34:01 – Bill Burr vs Patrice O’Neal
1:36:45 – Chappelle vs Louis CK
1:40:23 – Live special risks
1:42:10 – Favorite comedy shows
1:48:30 – Comparing comedians
1:50:10 – Turbulence laughter
