Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 272) Million Slut March

00:00:49 – Start
00:01:20 – Pledge Of Allegiance In School
00:02:20 – Trump Rally In The Bronx
00:07:04 – Voting In Previous Elections / Hilary Clinton Incident
00:08:25 – Bill Clinton’s Moon Rock
00:10:33 – Artists Backing Trump
00:11:57 – Trump Fake Crowd Numbers / Final Thoughts
00:16:14 – Rory & Julian’s Man Date At Jazz Show
00:17:22 – Demaris Denying Invitation
00:18:30 – Terrace Martin Presses Mal Over Drake
00:20:25 – The Blue Note Show
00:21:50 – Rory Meeting His Hero
00:24:40 – Rory Shouting Out During Live Show / Afterparty
00:29:24 – Rory Fan Boying Cont’d…
00:33:52 – Mal’s Call With Omar Epps / Ranking Michael Jackson Albums
00:40:12 – Revisiting Quincy Jones Interview / The Beatles Are Trash
00:44:50 – Drake Rapping Over BBL Drizzy / Beef Aftershock
00:56:12 – 21 Savage & Metro Boomin Beef
00:58:39 – Who Did More For 21 Savage’s Career? Drake or Metro Boomin
01:02:24 – Drake Not Giving Away Verses
01:05:40 – 21 Savage At Slut Walk
01:07:03 – Wildest Thing To Impress A Girl
01:09:38 – People Asking About Body Count
01:10:50 – Julian’s Meat Math
01:14:02 – Being Faced With Everyone You Slept With
01:15:01 – Julian’s Math For Women
01:15:28 – Forgetting Someone You Slept With
01:17:20 – Demaris Ends Up In A Relationship / Hooking Up The First Night
01:19:18 – Nicki Minaj Arrest & Release Abroad
01:22:34 – Ghetto Gaggers / Is OF Hurting PH?
01:25:14 – Lizzo South Park
01:28:57 – Voicemail (Cheating Scenario)
01:38:30 – Mal Getting Nasty On NYC Train
01:40:57 – Mal’s Meme From Fan / Mal Looking Like Terrace Martin
01:42:50 – Weirdest Place To Have Seggs
01:49:00 – Kyrie Irving Flowers
01:51:58 – Angel Reese Hard Foul
01:54:10 – Draymond Greene Fight Montage
01:58:55 – Mal’s Butchered Outro
