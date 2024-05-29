Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 272) Million Slut March

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Draft Kings AD

00:00:49 – Start

00:01:20 – Pledge Of Allegiance In School

00:02:20 – Trump Rally In The Bronx

00:07:04 – Voting In Previous Elections / Hilary Clinton Incident

00:08:25 – Bill Clinton’s Moon Rock

00:10:33 – Artists Backing Trump

00:11:57 – Trump Fake Crowd Numbers / Final Thoughts

00:16:14 – Rory & Julian’s Man Date At Jazz Show

00:17:22 – Demaris Denying Invitation

00:18:30 – Terrace Martin Presses Mal Over Drake

00:20:25 – The Blue Note Show

00:21:50 – Rory Meeting His Hero

00:24:40 – Rory Shouting Out During Live Show / Afterparty

00:29:24 – Rory Fan Boying Cont’d…

00:33:52 – Mal’s Call With Omar Epps / Ranking Michael Jackson Albums

00:40:12 – Revisiting Quincy Jones Interview / The Beatles Are Trash

00:44:50 – Drake Rapping Over BBL Drizzy / Beef Aftershock

00:53:57 – Draft Kings AD / Mack Weldon AD

00:56:12 – 21 Savage & Metro Boomin Beef

00:58:39 – Who Did More For 21 Savage’s Career? Drake or Metro Boomin

01:02:24 – Drake Not Giving Away Verses

01:05:40 – 21 Savage At Slut Walk

01:07:03 – Wildest Thing To Impress A Girl

01:09:38 – People Asking About Body Count

01:10:50 – Julian’s Meat Math

01:14:02 – Being Faced With Everyone You Slept With

01:15:01 – Julian’s Math For Women

01:15:28 – Forgetting Someone You Slept With

01:17:20 – Demaris Ends Up In A Relationship / Hooking Up The First Night

01:19:18 – Nicki Minaj Arrest & Release Abroad

01:22:34 – Ghetto Gaggers / Is OF Hurting PH?

01:25:14 – Lizzo South Park

01:28:57 – Voicemail (Cheating Scenario)

01:38:30 – Mal Getting Nasty On NYC Train

01:40:57 – Mal’s Meme From Fan / Mal Looking Like Terrace Martin

01:42:50 – Weirdest Place To Have Seggs

01:49:00 – Kyrie Irving Flowers

01:51:58 – Angel Reese Hard Foul

01:54:10 – Draymond Greene Fight Montage

01:58:55 – Mal’s Butchered Outro

