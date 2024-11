Jorja Smith gives fans two fresh new singles titled “Loving You” and “Don’t Let Me Go”. “Loving You” was originally crafted ten years ago in collaboration with Maverick Sabre and producer Ed Thomas. Jorja gave the record new life by adapting it to her modern style. “Don’t Let Me Go” is another track from that period and it features Sabre’s vocals alongside New Machine’s production.

You can stream “Loving You” and “Don’t Let Me Go” below.