Post Malone gives fans his sixth studio album titled F-1 Trillion. Featuring 18 new tracks and guest appearances by Tim McGraw, Hank Williams Jr., Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Ernest, Sierra Ferrell, Chris Stapleton, Hardy, and Billy Strings.

You can stream F-1 Trillion in its entirety below.