Music Video: LL Cool J Ft. Rick Ross & Fat Joe – Saturday Night Special

After more than 11 years, LL Cool J makes his epic return with his new single, “Saturday Night Special”, featuring Rick Ross and Fat Joe, and produced by Q-Tip. Directed by JakeTheShoot, the black and white-clip follows the trio on an all-white set with a Maybach while kicking their lyrical gems on hustling and the rules of the game. “Saturday Night Special” is the first single off LL Cool J’s long-awaited 14th studio album produced by Q-Tip.

Watch the “Saturday Night Special” video.