Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks & Ish (Episode 733) “Ghoul”

The JBP returns to the airwaves as the room starts with a debate on double standards when it comes to liking pictures on Instagram () as well as handling ‘the break’ in relationships (). Tyla responds to the controversy surrounding her use of the term ‘coloured’ (), Rob Schneider criticizes Will Smith in recent interview (), and Neil deGrasse Tyson responds to Terrance Howard (). Also, heading into the Father’s Day the guys have a parenting convo about enabling kids (), Ish shares his experience at the Chris Brown concert (), Joey Chestnut & Kobayashi have an upcoming Netflix special ‘Unfinished Beef’ (), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Jodeci – “Every Moment”

Parks | Jack Freeman & Jagged Edge – “U N D R E S S (Remix)”

Ish | ESTA. (feat. Arin Ray) – “controllin”

Emanny | Ne-Yo – “2 Million Secrets”