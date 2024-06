JasonMartin, FKA Problem and legendary producer DJ Quik join forces for their new album, Chupacabra. Featuring 17 new songs and contributions by Lil Jon, Rodney O, The Game, Big Hit, Channel Tres, Free Nationals, George Clinton, Larry June, Jay Worthy, Curren$y, Bun B, Dom Kennedy, Ab-Soul, Cee-Lo Green, DJ Drama, Kaytranada, Thundercat, D. Blake, Shiro, Gwen Bunn, and Suga Free.

You can stream Chupacabra in its entirety below.