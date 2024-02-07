Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 697) “Business Decisions”

In the latest episode, the JBP discusses everything Grammy’s 2024 including Killer Mike sweeping the Rap category (9:12), highlighting the show’s performances (20:15), and Joe reads his notes which include favorite and funny moments (27:24). JAY-Z then issues a speech with some criticisms for the awards (1:03:23), was SZA robbed by Taylor Swift for album of the year (1:25:33), and the room talks new trends including whether they’d choose to be cremated (1:43:31). Also, Latto has an upcoming song ‘Sunday Service’ on the way (1:53:55), Money drying up in battle rap (2:34:08), Part of the Show (2:46:30), + much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Asiahn – “Ijs”

Ice | Kevin Gates – “Do It Again”

Parks | Darrell Cole – “Unanswered Questions”

Ish | Play Nice – “Dubby”

Melyssa | Maths Time Joy & RITUAL – “Heavy on My Mind”