ScHoolboy Q is set to release his new album Blue Lips on March 1st. He drops off a dual release for “Blueslides” and “Back N Love” featuring Devin Malik. For “Blueslides”, ScHoolboy speaks on his hiatus over a soulful beat. On “Back N Love” Q flexes his skills over the menacing beat.

Watch the the video for “Blueslides” & “Back N Love” below.