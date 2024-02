ScHoolboy Q has announced that he will return with his sixth studio album BLUE LIPS. This is his first album since 2019’s CrasH Talk . Set to drop on March 1, Q revealed the project’s tracklist via his Instagram account.

Check out the trailer and full tracklist below.

Funny Guy Pop THank God For Me Time Killers Yeern 101 Cooties Movie OHio Nunu Blue Slides Love Birds Lost Times Germany ’86 Foux Pig Feet Smile