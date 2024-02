In partnership with Kith, Cam’Ron and Swizz Beatz connect on the New York-based fashion brand’s new single, “Last Stop”. Rocking various Kith ensembles, Cam shows off his lyrical prowess over the Swizz’ production while riding a subway decorated in floral arrangements. “Last Stop” is the first single off the soundtrack to Kith’s new Spring 2024 collection.

Watch the “Last Stop” video below.