The JBP kicks off its latest episode with reactions to Drake’s birthday party in NYC (21:39) before Joe responds to being ‘Anti Hip-Hop’ (34:43). Mary J. Blige partners with Iconic Wave for $100 million (42:50), a trio of album announcements (50:20), and JAY-Z is officially headlining the halftime show at the Super Bowl in February (58:15). The cast then reacts to the beef between Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown (1:14:34), an Ohio Pastor embraces polygamy (1:31:30), and former NBA player Paul Pierce says he is struggling financially (1:46:06). Also, the cops were called on a three-year-old playing soccer (2:15:00), Papoose has dissed Eazy The Block Captain (2:45:00), and much more!

Spread the love