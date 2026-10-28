Happy Monday! Mal gives his highly anticipated recap of Drake’s 40th birthday celebration, as you have seen him singing along to Backstreet Boys and Loe Shimmy. Rory and Baby D hit the streets as well, attending Yung Miami’s album release party for “Watch Dis!”.

🚨**SPOILER ALERT**🚨 (Starts after first ad break ad lasts about 16 minutes) Mal finally watched ‘You Can See Everything’, and the guys dissect the film, including a breakdown of some of the wildest scenes, biggest controversies, and all of the oddities between Nathan Fielder, Billy Evans, and Elizabeth Holmes.

Baby D shares her midlife crisis, and the crew breaks down a checklist that has been going viral online of what a midlife crisis consists of. We explore the idea of the R&M Run Club, try to figure out ways to stay healthy, and how we can stop using so many cuss words. Conway the Machine has Griselda fans in shambles, leaving a comment saying they’re “not a family anymore”, Jay-Z responds to online critics at his LA shows, and we preview our Halloween costumes, picked out by Baby D!