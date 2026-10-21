Zip joins Demaris and Rory this episode because Mal is away somewhere, vibing apparently. We start off trying to figure out how old Zip actually is by his favorite video game. Delonte West had one hell of a fight (sarcasm), and Tesla has finally gotten cars to fly. Battle Rap has broken the guys’ hearts now that they’ve found out it might be wrestling adjacent, and Zip has strong opinions about it. We discuss whether you would rather have a commercially successful career or a well respected one. We also get into Jay Z admitting to his pettiness with Irv Gotti, Meek Mill’s return, where we think Mal actually is + more!

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