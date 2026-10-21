The latest episode from the JBP begins with the rumors of JAY-Z headlining the next halftime show at the Super Bowl (33:18) before turning to malpractice with the Philadelphia Eagles on the handling of Jalen Hurts (53:22). Joe shares an update on his feelings towards Lucky Daye’s ‘ALOUD!’ album (1:14:20), Emanny gets dissed by KenTheMan (1:27:00), and the crew discusses how to reinvent yourself in the media space vs. taking a job to put food on the table (1:49:12). Tyler Perry says family handouts have limits (2:04:35), Joe shares his thoughts on ‘You Can See Everything’ and ‘Crystal Lake’ (2:19:42). Also, Tory Lanez has filed a lawsuit against the California prison system (2:27:05), Eazy The Block Captain says he wrote for other battle rappers including Tsu Surf (2:39:40), Eminem is featured on Kid Rock’s new album (2:45:18), and much more!

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