Shyne pulls up to Drink Champs to talk about his new album The Honorable and how losing his seat in Belize pushed him back to the mic. He tells N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN how a vision board and a run-in at Snoop’s birthday led to studio time with Dr. Dre, who ended up rewriting his verses with him. He opens up about losing his voice after 10 years locked up, the leaked Khaled record that messed up his plans with Jay-Z, and why this is his first tour ever. Shyne also talks about his divorce, his plan to drop an album every year until 2030, and still wanting to be Prime Minister of Belize. Plus his thoughts on Drake, Kendrick, Clipse, and a wild round of Quick Time with Shyne.

Spread the love